5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,295,000

Stunning Ranch Style Mountain Luxury Residence. This well kept home sits on 2.75 acres, and is 1 of 9 lots in the 80 lot subdivision that backs the National Forest. 5 bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms have on-suite baths and a 2nd Master Suite on the main level. Enjoy a luxurious Chef's kitchen that shows off lovely silestone counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, and 42'' Cherry Cabinets. The home has been upgraded with a touch pad LED light system for an easier way to turn on any light! The back yard is secluded and has plenty of space to lounge and enjoy the fresh mountain air. Unobstructed Views of the SF peaks are found all around the property. This Rare Home is Hard to Come by in Westwood Estates. Great House for an Air BnB or VRBO.