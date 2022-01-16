5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,250,000

Stunning Flagstaff Ranch Home! This Gorgeous Open Floor Plan Home features 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms. The Main-Level of the Home is over 3,000 S.F. with Gorgeous Wood Floors, Tongue and Groove Ceilings in the Great Room and a Beautiful Malpais Stone Fireplace. You'll love the Chef's Delight Kitchen with Double Ovens, Upgraded Cabinets, Granite, and Plenty of Counter Space. There are Two Awesome Dining Areas Perfect for Hosting a Party. The Main-Level Primary Bedroom Has a Large Walk-In Closet, Fireplace, En Suite Bathroom, and Outdoor Exit to the Giant Covered Deck with Beautiful Tree Views. There are Two Other Large Bedrooms on the Main Level Both Include Their Own Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets.