5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,250,000

This stunning home in Flagstaff's Continental Country Club truly has all you could want! Rare location that backs to Lake Humphrey and Aspen Valley golf course's 9th green with perfect views of Mt. Elden, you'll enjoy the park-like setting all year round. This home is more than 4100 square feet and is perfectly appointed for you to enjoy - whether entertaining large parties or enjoying private and cozy nights at home. Enter into the grand foyer with artistic sweeping staircase. The main level's central focus is the large chef's kitchen with timeless charm. Surrounding the kitchen, you'll find the formal dining and living areas which then flow seamlessly to the sitting room and guest ensuite beyond. Also located on the main level is the workout room/den which can be the 5th bedroom (more)