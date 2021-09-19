 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,200,000

You have to see this house in person to realize how special it is. Live in this custom spacious home with a complete in-law quarters in a neighborhood nestled up against Mt Elden with it's miles of trails. Yet be conveniently close to shopping, restaurants and downtown! NO HOA! Main house is 4bd plus den/2.5ba, 2478sf. It boasts vaulted ceilings, immense natural light, primary bedroom on the main level, a gorgeous updated kitchen with alder cabinetry and stainless appliances. The in-law quarters, 1344sf, has it's own entrance and deck, 1bd, 3/4ba, kitchen, living room, den and laundry room. Large lot is over 1/4 acre, has landscaped yard, fenced dog run, salt water hot tub, gas fire pit, 3 trex decks, flagstone patio, 2 car garage plus workshop. Nat'l forest access a one-minute walk!

