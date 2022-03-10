5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,100,000

LOCATION , LOCATION, LOCATION......Downtown Flagstaff investors dream... Remodeled turnkey short term rentals. 2 homes that are currently 3 units. The MAIN home is 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Recent updates include vinyl flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances and bathrooms. The MAIN home has a wood fireplace for those chilly Flagstaff evenings and air conditioning for the summer months. The secondary home has 2 separate units complete with kitchenette, bedroom and bath. These homes come completely furnished ready for the next owner. Showings available: 3/11, 3/13, 3/15, 3/20,3/25 11:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.