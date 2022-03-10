LOCATION , LOCATION, LOCATION......Downtown Flagstaff investors dream... Remodeled turnkey short term rentals. 2 homes that are currently 3 units. The MAIN home is 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Recent updates include vinyl flooring, fresh paint, stainless appliances and bathrooms. The MAIN home has a wood fireplace for those chilly Flagstaff evenings and air conditioning for the summer months. The secondary home has 2 separate units complete with kitchenette, bedroom and bath. These homes come completely furnished ready for the next owner. Showings available: 3/11, 3/13, 3/15, 3/20,3/25 11:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Life isn't worth losing for a cool Instagram picture,' says hiker who called Coconino County Search and Rescue twice in two days
Vasto, an “independent contractor” and self-described “experienced hiker,” was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided that he would attempt to summit Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff.
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System.
Hopi Quechan artist to sell at prestigious Heard Museum market this weekend after life-altering injury.
A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.
A growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal cities and find them homes in places like rural Idaho.
In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position a…
On March 10, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced The Rural Pro…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.