Gorgeous home with remarkable 360' views on 2.49 acres backing Nat'l forest. New vinyl plank flooring, completely repainted interior, recessed lighting, ceiling fans & radiant heat flooring. Open concept; living, dining & kitchen with 3-way gas fireplace. Living room features ceiling fans & cathedral ceilings. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine frig, large island with eat up breakfast bar. Primary bedroom includes beautiful views thru large windows, huge sauna & spacious newly remodeled primary bathroom that includes large tiled shower, granite counter tops & double sinks. Downstairs in-law suite with separate entrance, bathroom & family room with pellet stove. Attached 20 x 24 2 car garage that is fully Insulated, detached garage & RV/Boat garage
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,050,000
