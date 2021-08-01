5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,000,000

1.87 acre improved rural property with a two-tiered zone allows for an ideal live/work situation. Level, graded eastern portion is zoned CG, and the former church side AG RES. Bones are in place to convert to residential without breaking the bank, with offices ready to turn to bedrooms and bathrooms needing only showers. Kitchen and fenced yard already in place, and worship room could serve as an additional live-in unit or perfect as a wedding venue. Make three units or one large home or any combination. Commercial side is ideal for storage units, sales yard, or any other approved use. With rural properties being in highest demand, this one packs the size, ease of transition, and a price/sf well below the average! Let your imagination run wild! New septic installed in January, 2021