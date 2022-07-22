Seller to give $7,000 to Buyers at Close of Escrow to go towards closing costs and/or interest rate buy down. This home has it all! Energy Ready Home, largest floor plan offered in Flagstaff Meadows III with 2646 sq.ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, garage bump out for extra space, large loft, roomy open floor plan which is great for gatherings, large covered front porch, retractable awning over large back patio, covered hot tub, pergola with cover and sitting area, artificial turf for games, close to the community playground/trails, and upgrades throughout!
5 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $727,500
