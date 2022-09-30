 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $699,500

This home has it all! Energy Ready Home, largest floor plan offered in Flagstaff Meadows III with 2646 sq.ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, garage bump out for extra space, large loft, roomy open floor plan which is great for gatherings, large covered front porch, retractable awning over large back patio, covered hot tub, pergola with cover and sitting area, artificial turf for games, close to the community playground/trails, and upgrades throughout!

