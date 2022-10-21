5 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $689,000

Check out your future home in Bellemont! Built in 2020, this highly upgraded home has hardly been lived in. The home features a full bedroom and bathroom on the main level, and a spacious main living area. Upstairs you will find a secondary living space, an oversized owner's suite, large laundry room and 3 other bedrooms. Enjoy views of the mountains from many rooms in the house. The large yard has potential for all of your back yard dreams! Don't miss out on this one! *Owner/Agent*