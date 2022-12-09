This home has it all! Energy Ready Home, largest floor plan offered in Flagstaff Meadows III with 2646 sq.ft., 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, garage bump out for extra space, large loft, roomy open floor plan which is great for gatherings, large covered front porch, retractable awning over large back patio, covered hot tub, pergola with cover and sitting area, artificial turf for games, close to the community playground/trails, and upgrades throughout!
5 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $679,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Right when I walked in, I knew it wasn't going to be good,” said Megan Buck, resident of the new "luxury" apartments known as Elara at The Sawmill.
More than $20,000 worth of jewelry stolen in Flagstaff as police investigation into string of burglaries ongoing
Police are working to track down burglars after more than $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Switzer Mesa home.
“We’re seeing all kinds of weird stuff,” said Janie Agyagos, wildlife biologist for the Coconino National Forest.
A public memorial service for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
She was a respected educator, mentor and researcher whose work as a National Resource Economist made an international impact. Now, the NAU community mourns the loss of Yeon-Su Kim.
Three stolen cars, one stolen cellphone-- here's how a K9 deputy helped police locate suspects after a highway chase.
In the usual agenda of Flagstaff issues the city council has to deal with on a monthly basis, this gripe of mine may not seem like that big of…
The kayaks of Corey Allen and Yeon-Su Kim, a Flagstaff couple that was lost at sea in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving, have been recovered by Mexican authorities.
After two seasons, Sean Manning has stepped down as Flagstaff High School's head football coach.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.