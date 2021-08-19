Hear that? Open your heart and you will hear it calling you. As old as the mountains that this exquisite home is nestle amongst, the call is distinct and will lure you in until you answer. It is the Call of the Canyon. Picture living against the side of a mountain amongst the whispering pines and the songs of birds as your only neighbors. Picture a one-of-a-kind stone and log home on 8 acres with ever present privacy as your companion. Welcome to ''Castle Creek''. From the circular stone turret front entryway with its 10-foot Alligator Juniper Door to a Cascading 20-foot Water fall to embedded amethyst lined in the Master Steam Shower, the one and only current owner built this 4-bedroom home in 2005 with exquisite details and future vision in mind to build a retreat from
4 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $3,495,000
