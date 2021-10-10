This is a Fairytale. A One of Kind Keepsake to hold in the palm of your hand. A storybook Estate perched on the banks of famed Oak Creek in Oak Creek Canyon. A true Family Compound consisting of 4 stone buildings, myriad outdoor living spaces, tall trees, meandering stone pathways and sitting areas dotted with firepits, a hot tub and wind and bronze sculptures. Welcome to ''The Chalet'', built with river rock and accented with a metal roof, its interior is lined with washed and knotty pine with high gabled ceilings and loads of windows to take in the serene beauty of the canyon walls and the creek. Built in a U Shape configuration the 4 building are centered around a grass courtyard. What a lovely place for picnic on the lawn or a swing in the hammock. The Main Home offers
4 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $2,750,000
