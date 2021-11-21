4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $299,000

Come see this home located in beautiful Parks Az. This home is 2080 square foot and has 4bd 2ba that sits on 1.59 Acres. This house has custom wood/rock work in the living room. Freshly painted inside and out. The property has multiple ponderosa pines. Mostly fenced so you can bring your animals. Property has Chicken coop and storage shed with loft on top. The metal Deck has a built-in fireplace. K-8th grade Maine consolidated School. Brand new 2500-Gal water cistern/Pump. Come take a look before it's gone.