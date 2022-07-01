FINALLY, the custom home in pine trees you've been searching for has come for sale! This stunning farm house/rustic style home was built in 2017 along with a separate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom guest house and an apartment above the garage. This home is not only on one of the most beautifully treed 10 acre lots you will find in Parks it is off pavement and backs national forest on 2 sides!! Go for miles out your back door on your horses or side by sides and end the day enjoying the sunset on your covered back patio or in your hot tub. The home has an attached 2 car garage as well as a detached 1,200 sqft metal shop, and an impressive covered RV carport. The carport has a connection to sewer, water and both 30 50 amp connection. If this hasn't completely sold you just wait till you see the kitch
4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,650,000
