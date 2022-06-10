FINALLY, the custom home in pine trees you've been searching for has come for sale! This stunning farm house/rustic style home was built in 2017 along with a separate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom guest house and an apartment above the garage. This home is not only on one of the most beautifully treed 10 acre lots you will find in Parks it is off pavement and backs national forest on 2 sides!! Go for miles out your back door on your horses or side by sides and end the day enjoying the sunset on your covered back patio or in your hot tub. The home has an attached 2 car garage as well as a detached 1,200 sqft metal shop, and an impressive covered RV carport. The carport has a connection to sewer, water and both 30 50 amp connection. If this hasn't completely sold you just wait till you see the
4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff City Council provided direction for staff to move forward with a controversial roundabout project after ample discussion during Tues…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A northbound vehicle towing an RV caught fire near milepost 303 of I-17 Sunday afternoon, igniting a 30-acre wildfire in the roadside brush. T…
The roundabout project for the intersection at Fourth Street, Cedar Avenue and Lockett Road is moving forward with a design footprint that was…
The deal would value Kohl's at around $8 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported, about 5 times more than it was worth last week.
Jennifer (Jenni Sechrist) Kennedy passed away on May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications. Jenni lived with her husband, Luke, in Io…
According to COVID-19 metrics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website, Coconino County has moved to a medium communi…
At the most recent meeting of the Arizona Board of Regents’s (ABOR) Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee, Northern Arizona Un…
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
Northern Arizona University student and regional rodeo champion Stade Riggs will be heading to Casper, Wyoming, to compete in the College Nati…