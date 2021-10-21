4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,588,888

Less than 1/3 mile and you'll be in over a million acres of national forest in some of the most beautiful country here in Northern Arizona and the Southwest. Located in Government Prairie, a small enclave of homes with spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks and brilliant dark skies. True tranquility awaits you here in this custom built log cabin on 10 acres! No HOA, which allows for short term rentals here! Bring the horses and other livestock and enjoy the high life at 7000'! High efficiency log home with sprayed in insulation in both roof and flooring, Low E Thermal double pane windows, plus a rainwater catchment system to boot! Large windows bring the outside in! Wood burning stove, vaulted ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with Viking double oven. Not to mention a 60x25' (2700 sq.