FINALLY, the custom home in pine trees you've been searching for has come for sale! This stunning farm house/rustic style home was built in 2017 along with a separate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom guest house and an apartment above the garage. This home is not only on one of the most beautifully treed 10 acre lots you will find in Parks it is off pavement and backs national forest on 2 sides!! Go for miles out your back door on your horses or side by sides and end the day enjoying the sunset on your covered back patio or in your hot tub. The home has an attached 2 car garage as well as a detached 1,200 sqft metal shop, and an impressive covered RV carport. The carport has a connection to sewer, water and both 30 50 amp connection. If this hasn't completely sold you just wait till you see the kitch
4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bison in Grand Canyon National Park have developed some unusual behavioral adaptations. Their anomalous way of life enough has earned them…
A Flagstaff couple, missing since August 12, are located unharmed in Utah during a traffic stop.
Tad Moore has been a realtor in northern Arizona for the past 16 years and has lived in the city his whole life. The market is “volatile,” he …
September 17 is National Physician Suicide Awareness Day (NPSA), meant to reduce stigma and raise awareness of physician mental health.
Monica and her husband moved to Flagstaff this spring, and though they had planned to live here for the long term, they are already planning a…
The opening of a new multi-use trail near Flagstaff marks a new wave of progress in the Mount Elden/Dry Lake Hills (MEDL) trail project, a Coc…
This week, the Daily Sun will be sharing some perspectives, from renters to realtors to local experts, on what housing looks like in Flagstaff right now and what it might take to make it more attainable for the people who live here.
Julia Wright and her family recently purchased a house in Flagstaff after nearly a year of searching.
The names of the two people killed in a plane crash north of Seligman last week were released Monday by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office. …
Following the controversial departure of previous forest supervisor Laura Jo West, the Coconino National Forest (CNF) has brought in a new act…