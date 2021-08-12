4 Bedroom Home in Parks - $1,350,000

Check out this Parks, Mt home with AZ Highways Peaks views from large picture windows. You will find an open floor plan, vaulted, T&G ceilings, sun room, huge game room, and in-floor, radiant heat. The chef's dream kitchen has granite counters and a large island for keeping good company. There are 2 garages one is attached. There's also a 24 x 38 detached garage w/ , 2 work benches, and 2-220 generator receptacles. Outside is another 220 receptacle and RV Parking. Solar is owned and used for emergency backup. Year-round access is paved. Right out the front door you will find 1000's of miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails . There are 5 fenced acres with great outdoor relaxation stations. Yes there is also a great 285', well with a 3500 gallon cistern. The list goes on.