Escape busy city life and indulge in the privacy of your fully fenced Equestrian Dream. Experience breathtaking sunsets and starry nights in this expansive almost 5-acre property, perfect for your family, pets, and toys. 3-slate premium white vinyl horse fencing sectioned into 5 pasture areas. Dressage arena, 48ft round pen, and full underground water hydrant system. Fresh interior and exterior paint, Engineered waterproof - all weather flooring on the main level, and brand new carpet going all the way up to the second floor give the home a fresh new look! A chef kitchen with a gorgeous granite counter and an Aga Classic Range. Enjoy cooler weather in your Two-story Gazebo which overlooks the horse pasture A separate guest home is perfect for long-term guests or as an income property. Make your 4-legged friends happy with a Barn, 5 Horse stalls, and 1 stall that has a separate pasture access. This exceptional property truly has it all. Please see the docs tab for all the amazing details/features.