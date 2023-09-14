This spacious home is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. This single story home features a large living room with pellet stove, a formal dining room, informal dining area, family room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 4 bd and 2.5 ba. All bedrooms are HUGE! The master bedroom has private bathroom, walk in shower and large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, all with large closets. This home has plenty of storage and a very nice sized laundry/storage room. The main garage has built in cabinets, room for your vehicle and storage. There is an additional RV garage detached from the house. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and BACKS TO THE FOREST! Covered patio in back, and plenty of space for fun and or hobbies. K Rails in the back of the lot were installed as a safety pre-caution, but have not been needed. The county will remove them at NO COST