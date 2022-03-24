 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $990,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $990,000

Horse Property on one acre in Equestrian Estates. Bright great room with gas fireplace and a high ceiling. Large bright kitchen with dining room and a generous breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a gas fireplace and large bathroom with elegant soaking tub and separate shower. Wooded lot with great privacy and potential! See private remarks for showing instructions.

