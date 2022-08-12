Everything is only two years old! Beautiful modern minimalist designed 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage with central AC on 2.33 acres. Unobstructed view of the mountains and close access to the forest. Bright and open split floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Large living room, windmill ceiling fan in family room. Lots of custom touches: quartz countertops and Alder wood throughout, pot filler above the kitchen stove and wood range hood. Ample storage under the island, soft close cabinets & drawers, pull out Kitchen Aid shelf. All Samsung appliances, refrigerator with internet access, plays music, movies, etc. Custom built in media center. Upgraded light fixtures. Mohawk carpet and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Cedar wood and black metal privacy fence under construction. Easy to show
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $990,000
