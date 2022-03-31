Here it is!!! It's that home on 2.5 acres heavily treed and bordering forest service.Spectacular Peak views. Deck that surrounds the house with 3 covered sitting areas. Vaulted ceiling with wall of windows looking out over trees and mountains. Open floor plan.2 master bedrooms with one on main level. Great Wood accents, T&G ceilings in living area, wood wrapped windows, solid wood doors. Owner/Agent
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $989,000
