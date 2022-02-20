2021 construction! This open floor plan 2,299 square ft home has an array of windows and nature views all around. 4 BR and 2.5 bath home in Timber Sky features a plethora of upgrades starting with its modern elevation in beautiful grey tones, attractive front glass door and beautiful black windows. Split floor plan with 3 secondary bedrooms. Oversized 12,000 sf lot, featuring dual gates, gorgeous rear stone wall and landscaped retaining wall. Upgraded flooring, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, central a/c, custom tile fireplace, upgraded solid wood painted cabinetry throughout, quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, soft close doors/drawers, walk in pantry, mud room, luxury master shower, walk in closets, upgraded lighting fixtures. List of upgrades in attachments...
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $989,000
