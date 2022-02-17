2021 construction! This open floor plan 2,299 square ft home has an array of windows and nature views all around. 4 BR and 2.5 bath home in Timber Sky features a plethora of upgrades starting with its modern elevation in beautiful grey tones, attractive front glass door and beautiful black windows. Split floor plan with 3 secondary bedrooms. Oversized 12,000 sf lot, featuring dual gates, gorgeous rear stone wall and landscaped retaining wall. Upgraded flooring, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, central a/c, custom tile fireplace, upgraded solid wood painted cabinetry throughout, quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, soft close doors/drawers, walk in pantry, mud room, luxury master shower, walk in closets, upgraded lighting fixtures. List of upgrades in attachments...
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $988,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christopher Shafia knew he and his wife, Kiarah Jones-Pavico, had to make a choice -- accept a vaccine protocol they weren't comfortable with …
Police say 42-year-old Craig Asplund allegedly shot 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee near the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 early Saturday.
Officials said the man sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet.
Students across Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) participated in a protest against its mask mandate Monday.
The tow truck driver who struck multiple people during the 2021 Flagstaff Bike Party crash and is also accused of possessing thousands of imag…
A man died at the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff by suicide Monday night, officials said.
The man was in custody around 10:30 a.m., according to Flagstaff police spokesman Sgt. Odis Brockman.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high-wind advisory for north and central Arizona effective 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. …
Several Coconino High School students spent Monday in Cromer Stadium on campus protesting against the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD)…
Daniel Williamson has announced that he will run for mayor of Flagstaff in the upcoming election.