4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $985,000

This stunning property backs the most private greenbelt in Ponderosa Trails. The home offers 2491 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Beautiful natural light fills the spacious main level which offers an open concept living room, kitchen, den, formal dining/bonus room, laundry room and a full bathroom. No details were spared in this beautifully remodeled kitchen. You will find new cabinets, new counters, TWO islands and electrical outlets tucked away so there's no distraction from the crisp backsplash. Upstairs has 3 good sized bedrooms in additional to a large primary suite. The primary bathroom has been completely remodeled with heated floors, a clawfoot bathtub, a custom shower and ample storage. New roof 2019, exterior paint 2020, do not miss this amazing home!