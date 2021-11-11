4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $950,000

This beautiful home sits on a 12,197 sqft premium lot, with no backyard neighbors and backing to the green belt, in the beautiful Boulder Pointe neighborhood. This immaculate home features two master bedrooms, and two large bedrooms, and an upstairs office! The first floor has a private full bathroom for your guest and another half bath. You will find an open living room with vaulted ceilings, a family room, and a dining room with ample space for hosting guests. On the home's exterior, you will find beautiful landscaping, a covered porch front and back, a shed, and a hot tub to enjoy the starry nights. Large gates on both sides of the home for outdoor toys. This home has it all, no backyard neighbors, mountain views, quiet location, so quiet you can hear the wind whistle through the trees.