Introducing a stunning almost new home located in the highly sought-after Timber Sky neighborhood! This beautiful home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with exceptional features that are sure to impress. The kitchen is equipped with 42-inch upper cabinets, solid wood, and soft-close drawers and cabinetry throughout the entire house. The two-tone cabinets in the kitchen feature an island with a different color than the perimeter, creating a beautiful contrast that adds depth to the space. The lower cabinets have roll-out trays and drawers, making organization a breeze. The classic subway tile backsplash and quartz countertops, carried through to the bathrooms, add a modern touch. Extra can lights were installed throughout the house for added ambiance.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $949,850
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two young male peccaries have been growing more aggressive over the last months.
Two “anti-drag” bills passed House Committee Wednesday, with modifications. Here’s how local drag queens are reacting.
Arizona Snowbowl is set to make history this April as it will have the longest operating season in its history, according to a press release. …
“Water is essential for people,” Rick Miller said. “In addition to the physical needs, I think there's a psychological need—we really like to …
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.