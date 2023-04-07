Introducing a stunning almost new home located in the highly sought-after Timber Sky neighborhood! This beautiful home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with exceptional features that are sure to impress. The kitchen is equipped with 42-inch upper cabinets, solid wood, and soft-close drawers and cabinetry throughout the entire house. The two-tone cabinets in the kitchen feature an island with a different color than the perimeter, creating a beautiful contrast that adds depth to the space. The lower cabinets have roll-out trays and drawers, making organization a breeze. The classic subway tile backsplash and quartz countertops, carried through to the bathrooms, add a modern touch. Extra can lights were installed throughout the house for added ambiance.