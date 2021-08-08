4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000

Located in the Cherry Hill area, this fantastic house is only a few minutes walk to all the things you love about Downtown Flagstaff! So many options are available for the new owner of this fantastic 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. The main level offers all your living area as well as one full bedroom and bathroom. Head upstairs to experience the Primary suite with walk-in closet and private balcony. Also located upstairs is an oversized bedroom with ensuite bathroom. In addition, there is a large downstairs area with a separate entrance that could be locked off from the main home, or used as a second living area and fourth bedroom. Or use the downstairs space as a guest suite or rental. Enjoy the wrap around deck on the main level as well as the private deck with jacuzzi on lower (more...)