Located in the Cherry Hill area, this fantastic house is only a few minutes walk to all the things you love about Downtown Flagstaff! So many options are available for the new owner of this fantastic 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. The main level offers all your living area as well as one full bedroom and bathroom. Head upstairs to experience the Primary suite with walk-in closet and private balcony. Also located upstairs is an oversized bedroom with ensuite bathroom. In addition, there is a large downstairs area with a separate entrance that could be locked off from the main home, or used as a second living area and fourth bedroom. Or use the downstairs space as a guest suite or rental. Enjoy the wrap around deck on the main level as well as the private deck with jacuzzi on lower (more...)
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Kentucky woman was found dead at Lake Powell this weekend after authorities say she was caught in a flash flood.
Hurry, last remaining available National Forest backing home in The Hills at Slayton Ranch with some large Ponderosa Pine trees on your lot! A…
- Updated
PHOENIX — More than 150 Arizona doctors on Thursday urged Gov. Doug Ducey to mandate masks in public schools, dialing up pressure as coronavir…
- Updated
As the delta variant of COVID-19 has brought renewed concern over the pandemic, Coconino County announced Tuesday it would be reinstating all …
School starts next week for most Flagstaff students and the district is busy responding to updated CDC guidance surrounding COVID-19.
Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
Flagstaff schools are preparing for an in-person start to the school year next week, and despite increasing COVID-19 cases and pressure from l…
Please PLEASE School Board: reinstate Tony Cullen as principal of Flag High. What has taken place should not stand: it is unjust, evil, and se…
With the sounds of heavy equipment beeping and motors revving, crews with Tiffany Construction were busy Friday afternoon reinforcing channels…
- Updated
This Saturday night at the Orpheum Theater, local singer-songwriter Ed Kabotie is bringing the Rumble on the Mountain back for the seventh yea…