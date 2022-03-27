Oh yes, this home has it all! Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home BACKING THE GREEN BELT. This highly desired Ponderosa Trails location backs open space offering added privacy with your own gated access to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System and leads to the coveted Ponderosa Trails Park. You will love the abundance of natural light throughout this gorgeous home. Enjoy a spacious chef's kitchen with antique maple cabinets, granite counters, central island, new designer faucet, KitchenAid dishwasher and high efficiency range hood. There is a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room, living room and den. Pamper yourself in a primary suite that includes a large garden jetted tub and separate shower. There are also granite and antique maple cabinets in the baths, laundry room and kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in downtown Flagstaff Sunday is claiming self-defense, according to court records.
If you find yourself walking through the woods around Flagstaff, you might notice what looks like spider webs coating the forest floor. In fac…
It's about to get even harder to get through Oak Creek Canyon.
Flagstaff police are investigating after the body of a Phoenix man was found near Butler Avenue and Ponderosa Parkway Wednesday.
“The only people who seem to be able to afford to live here anymore are rich people,” said an unnamed respondent quoted in Flagstaff’s 10-year…
One man was killed in a shooting outside a downtown Flagstaff bar early Sunday, police said.
FLAGSTAFF — A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of…
The median home price in February for Flagstaff was more than $600,000, according to local real estate estimates. That kind of price makes it difficult -- or impossible -- for many families in the area, or for those wanting to move to Flagstaff, to purchase a home.
Officials of Grand Canyon National Park said Friday that a woman has died on the Colorado River.
The Texas teen was behind the wheel earlier this week when a tornado flipped his red pickup truck. He drove away. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral.