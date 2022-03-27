4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $925,000

Oh yes, this home has it all! Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home BACKING THE GREEN BELT. This highly desired Ponderosa Trails location backs open space offering added privacy with your own gated access to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System and leads to the coveted Ponderosa Trails Park. You will love the abundance of natural light throughout this gorgeous home. Enjoy a spacious chef's kitchen with antique maple cabinets, granite counters, central island, new designer faucet, KitchenAid dishwasher and high efficiency range hood. There is a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room, living room and den. Pamper yourself in a primary suite that includes a large garden jetted tub and separate shower. There are also granite and antique maple cabinets in the baths, laundry room and kitchen.