4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $900,000

It's not often a home that has this character and appeal comes on the market! Backing the Coconino Natl Forest where you can head out into 2 million acres of public land every day. Spectacular views of Mt. Elden! The backyard space is amazing with hot tub, custom built pizza/bread oven, large deck and loads of wildflowers that will bloom all Spring and Summer long. Large living room with fireplace, formal dining room and remodeled kitchen, Plus a family room with wet bar. Remodeled primary bathroom with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and oversized walk in closet. Hardwood floors thru out the living areas, covered front porch and SO MUCH MORE! In addition to natural gas forced air system there's also a wood burning furnace! AC. Sellers are licensed Realtors in State of Arizona