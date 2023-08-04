~Crafted Elegance & Superior Design with Quality in Construction & Modern Luxury Upgrades Throughout~ No compromise necessary proving that a Turnkey Property can be found at an Incredible Value. From the Clean & Efficient Radiant Floor Heating to the Lavish Primary Suite with 3-sided fireplace, you'll not only be impressed with the many well-thought out details, but Awe Inspired by its Beauty & Comfort. For the price point, you wont find a more stacked home with High-end Features & Finishes. Complete with an Oversize 2-car Heated Garage lending itself to a Perfect Workshop area, along with a 4th Bedroom that serves more as an Ideal Rec Room with a Kitchenette & Wine Closet. All this Perfection on almost Half an Acre of Pined Privacy within less than 10 minutes to All that is Flagstaff.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $900,000
