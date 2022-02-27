4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $900,000

This move-in ready fully furnished masterpiece in Ponderosa Trails is calling your name!The well maintained home boasts vaulted ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, big windows, lots of natural light & charming front porch. A/C, Furnace, W/D & kitchen appliances replaced in 2021. Additional upgrades & features include:new lighting & ceiling fans, fresh interior paint, gas fireplace & 3 car garage.The kitchen is a wonderful gathering place w/ plenty of counter space, custom cabinets, extra seating & lots of storage. The unique floor plan offers 4 beds/3.5 bath w/ one bed/full bath conveniently located on the main level. The upstairs primary bedroom is impressive w/ a bonus area & spacious ensuite. The fenced backyard is wonderful for entertaining w/ covered & open patios & artificial grass.