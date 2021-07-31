4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $899,000

 Skip to main content
Historic 1920's Victorian ! Downtown Flagstaff. 4 bedroom 2 bath extra large lot. Plenty of parking. The home has lots of the original charm from the 20's and has also been updated with 2 newer gas furnaces, water heater, electrical and plumbing. CAll today for a private tour.

