Historic 1920's Victorian ! Downtown Flagstaff. 4 bedroom 2 bath extra large lot. Plenty of parking. The home has lots of the original charm from the 20's and has also been updated with 2 newer gas furnaces, water heater, electrical and plumbing. CAll today for a private tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative think tank, says it has filed more than $23 million in claims against the City of Flags…
The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their ann…
- Updated
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the…
- Updated
A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.
On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday, making changes to their recommendations for fully vaccinated people; mean…
- Updated
Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from P…
Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report i…
- Updated
Bouts of monsoon activity caused more flooding this weekend in Coconino County, closing streets and threatening to overwhelm neighborhoods wit…
- Updated
Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.