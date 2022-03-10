2021 construction! This open floor plan 2,299 square ft home has an array of windows and nature views all around. 4 BR and 2.5 bath home in Timber Sky features a plethora of upgrades starting with its modern elevation in beautiful grey tones, attractive front glass door and beautiful black windows. Split floor plan with 3 secondary bedrooms. Oversized 12,000 sf lot, featuring dual gates, gorgeous rear stone wall and landscaped retaining wall. Upgraded flooring, 10 foot ceilings, 8 foot doors, central a/c, custom tile fireplace, upgraded solid wood painted cabinetry throughout, quartz counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances, soft close doors/drawers, walk in pantry, mud room, luxury master shower, walk in closets, upgraded lighting fixtures. Upgrade list in attachments...
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $897,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Life isn't worth losing for a cool Instagram picture,' says hiker who called Coconino County Search and Rescue twice in two days
Vasto, an “independent contractor” and self-described “experienced hiker,” was visiting Phoenix on business when he decided that he would attempt to summit Humphrey’s Peak in Flagstaff.
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
Dr. David Yang placed his own dental implant last week, using his practice’s latest piece of technology, the Yomi Robotic System.
Hopi Quechan artist to sell at prestigious Heard Museum market this weekend after life-altering injury.
A Flagstaff man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for shooting his friend and attempting to make his death look like a suicide in 2020.
A growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal cities and find them homes in places like rural Idaho.
In its March 8 meeting, Flagstaff Unified School District's board moved to approve the appointment of Libby Miller to the full-time position a…
On March 10, U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced The Rural Pro…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.