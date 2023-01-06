4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $890,000

Beautiful custom built home. Only 2 years old! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on this split floor plan. Quartz counter tops throughout the home with Alder wood accents. Waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring and Mohawk carpet in bedrooms. Inviting family room with custom built in media center and a large windmill ceiling fan. Bring your horses & toys, access to the forest is couple of lots down. Room to grow: guest house, workshop, stables, all are welcome on this 2.33 ac level lot. Spray foam insulation keeps utility bills affordable. Cedar wood privacy fence under construction. There is lots more to see, book your showing today!