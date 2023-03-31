Modern living in this custom Flagstaff home is proof you really can have it all! You'll arrive to find a covered porch inviting you to reflect and appreciate the fantastic surroundings. Fine craftsmanship is on show at every corner inside where warm tones adorn 45-degree walls, and luxury vinyl flooring gleams under the soaring heights of the vaulted ceilings. A true chef's paradise, the kitchen equips you with all Samsung appliances, including a built-in air fryer, smart fridge, pot filler, and a bespoke alder wood hood. Gorgeous soft-closing cabinetry, a farm sink, rich quartz countertops, and a multi-seater island with a ready KitchenAid stand complete this impeccable culinary space.