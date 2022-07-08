First time to market! Opportunities like this do not come often. This townhome is connected to another also for sale, so own one or both! Each unit has a premium lot, large backyard, and an attached Casita! 4 doors total! The rental opportunities are endless. Own one unit and rent the other, rent both units and both Casitas, or live in the main house, and rent the Casita! Open airy floor-plan with Primary Bed on the Main Level. This unit is has all of the quality finishes of Miramonte including, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and much more! Take note of the ample extra parking next to the home. The home is close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, hiking, biking, etc...Hurry schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $885,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year, the Flagstaff Fourth of July parade enjoyed an idyllic summer morning. Recent rains had washed the brick buildings clean and watere…
The 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire burned across multiple watersheds within the San Francisco Peaks, escalating the threat of post-fire flooding fo…
Officials at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport say United Airlines plans to suspend service to the northern Arizona airport starting Oct. 30 and will …
Extended drought and fire risk throughout the Southwest motivated the City of Flagstaff to say goodbye to a popular tradition this Fourth of July.
Hundreds of people ran the streets of Downtown Flagstaff on Monday morning, and even more lined up to watch, as part of the 4th of July Flagst…
Amid concerns of negative impacts to water quality and unbalanced investments, Flagstaff City Council gave direction on Tuesday to move ahead…
As an early monsoon season settles in, flood mitigation projects downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar are nearing completion -- not a day t…
Residents on the Forest Highlands golf course had been watching the strange behavior of a young bald eagle when they decided to call Arizona G…
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
Marc Willis Townsend