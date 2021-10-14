 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $859,980

Beautiful home in coveted Boulder Pointe! Master on the main with living rooms upstairs and downstairs. Enjoy beautiful teak countertops and upgraded appliances. This home radiates warmth and comfort. Enjoy a ''secret garden'' in your back yard on an oversized lot. This home is a treasure and won't last!!

