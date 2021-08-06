 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $859,000

A beautiful custom home from Mountain Town Homes. Enjoy amazing mountain peak views from a sprawling plot on a cul-de-sac in the very desirable Slayton Ranch Estates that backs UNDEVELOPED LAND! This private home setting features soaring living room ceilings, real wood floors, quartz countertops, a 3 car garage, and so much more. Ride your horses or drive take your ATV's into thousands of acred national forest right out your back yard. PROJECTED COMPLETION DATE IS AUGUST 31. Seller is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona.

