 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $857,843

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $857,843

Gorgeous single level home BACKING FOREST service. This home has been situated on the 2 plus acre lot to maximize the most amazing PEAK VIEWS. Split floor plan for added privacy. The living space is open concept with vaulted ceilings, tile floors, wood burning stove and windows galore for tons of natural light. The kitchen is open and bright with island, solid surface composite counters, tiled back splash and pantry. The Primary bedroom is spacious with en-suite with dual sinks, tiled floors, and tiled walk in shower. All bedrooms have large walk in closets. Enjoy the wide open spaces and views as you relax on the open patio. Paved road access.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)