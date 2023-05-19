Modern living in this custom Flagstaff home is proof you really can have it all! You'll arrive to find a covered porch inviting you to reflect and appreciate the fantastic surroundings. Fine craftsmanship is on show at every corner inside where warm tones adorn 45-degree walls, and luxury vinyl flooring gleams under the soaring heights of the vaulted ceilings. A true chef's paradise, the kitchen equips you with all Samsung appliances, including a built-in air fryer, smart fridge, pot filler, and a bespoke alder wood hood. Gorgeous soft-closing cabinetry, a farm sink, rich quartz countertops, and a multi-seater island with a ready KitchenAid stand complete this impeccable culinary space. Relax in the laid-back family room that sports a windmill fan and tailor-made media center with shelving for keepsakes. There's Mohawk stain-resistant carpeting in your well-proportioned private retreats, all graced with marvelous views and ample closets. In the primary suite, an adjoining 4-piece ensuite highlights an oversized walk-in shower with waterfall heads, perfect for a rejuvenating shower after a long day. Expensive cedar wood and black metal fence line the perimeter of your sun-kissed backyard, providing welcome seclusion. Throw your worries to the wind as you bask in majestic mountain vistas. Other notable offers include spray foam insulation, an A/C unit, an attached oversized 2-car garage, and natural gas for low utility costs. Plus, explore the limitless potential of the rest of your land. Whether you want to bring your animals, nurture your green thumb, or further expand your real estate footprint, there's plenty of space to let your imagination run wild. Come make this gem yours while the offer still stands!