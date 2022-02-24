Situated on nearly half an acre, this 4 bed 2.5 bath, 2,954sqft, single level home, is located in one of the most desired subdivisions in Flagstaff, ''Boulder Point''. Immediately as you enter, you are greeted with an open foyer leading to one of the many spacious living areas. The owners spared no expense when adding NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, NEW baseboards, and NEW carpet and padding throughout. The entire interior & deck, have been freshly painted. Other upgrades include, NEW A/C, NEW door knobs, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell & flood lights, and a smart lock. Don't miss the untapped potential under the house! Tons of space that could potentially be built-out increasing square footage. Close to NAU, restaurants, shopping, hiking & biking, this home has it all, and is turn-key.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000
