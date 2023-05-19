Modern living in this custom Flagstaff home is proof you really can have it all! You'll arrive to find a covered porch inviting you to reflect and appreciate the fantastic surroundings. Fine craftsmanship is on show at every corner inside where warm tones adorn 45-degree walls, and luxury vinyl flooring gleams under the soaring heights of the vaulted ceilings. A true chef's paradise, the kitchen equips you with all Samsung appliances, including a built-in air fryer, smart fridge, pot filler, and a bespoke alder wood hood. Gorgeous soft-closing cabinetry, a farm sink, rich quartz countertops, and a multi-seater island with a ready KitchenAid stand complete this impeccable culinary space.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mountain biker was airlifted from Schultz Creek Trail to FMC in critical condition Sunday.
The Americana Motor Hotel first opened in east Flagstaff in 1962.
The city's plan to add pickleball courts at Bushmaster Park is facing pushback.
A single-engine airplane crash-landed at the Flagstaff airport Saturday. No one onboard was harmed.
Council discussed a draft measure drawn up by staff.