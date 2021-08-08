4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000

Stunning Country Club home on a 0.24 acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac around the corner from Aspen Valley Golf Club. This exquisite home features 4 bedrooms plus an office that is a potential 5th bedroom, 2.5 baths and 2,946 square feet of living and has been immaculately maintained inside and out. Picture windows flood the main floor living room with natural light complimented by a wood stove to cozy up to in the winter. You'll love the expansive sunken den with cathedral ceiling...