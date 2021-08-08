4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,900

*OWNER/AGENT* Spectacular Boulder Pointe Executive Home!! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and set on a huge lot. Beautiful upgrades throughout, featuring; hardwood oak flooring throughout main floor; gourmet kitchen w/newer stainless steel appliances, soapstone counters, knotty alder cabinets, breakfast bar, and a custom corner window; large great room with gas fireplace & custom mantel; formal dining room; Master bedroom, master bath with dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and a large walk in closet; two additional bedrooms on the main level plus guest bath with dual vanity; Second floor bonus room which could be a mother in law quarter, man cave, hobby room, more bedroom space, w/kitchenette & 3/4 bath; Covered patio and open deck, overlooking a back yard w/stream, waterfall and pond.