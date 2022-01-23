4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $845,673

Absolutely gorgeous single level Boulder Pointe home! Situated on a HUGE lot in the corner of a cul-de-sac. This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath home has been recently updated: wood flooring, lighting and bathrooms. The living space has vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. The kitchen has stainless appliances, pantry, solid surface counters and tiled backsplash. There is a flex space perfect for home school, office or craft room. The AMAZING primary suite is spacious with doors to the deck, trayed ceiling and a large sitting area complete with a fireplace. The primary en-suite has dual sinks, jetted tub and shower. The exterior living space is spectacular with large composite deck for entertaining and a sports court.