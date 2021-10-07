4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $829,000

What a beauty! Spectacular, large home in the Country Club. This home is made for entertaining-both inside and out. The main level features an updated kitchen with ample storage. You can look out at the backyard from the kitchen sink and see flowers, greenage and birds or a wonderful winter wonderland. There is an abundance of natural light and spacious high ceilings. The main level features two living rooms and office, kitchen, dining area, and additional bonus room. The fenced backyard is an absolute piece of paradise that is set up to entertain and enjoy the lush greenery and landscaping. Additional special features: The house is south facing and the sun melts the driveway snow quickly. No carpet in this home! There is an abundance of storage throughout. There are 2 sheds on both