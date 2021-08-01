4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $828,000

Beautifully updated home in Ponderosa Trails. 4bd/3ba with bonus room workshop and plenty of storage areas. Well-chosen finishes throughout. This home communicates with you too! B-Hyve Sprinkler System, Ring Security, Nest Smoke Detection, and a Garage Door you can operate from your mobile phone. Amazing open Deck above with built in table perfect for viewing the forest, custom planters over a covered deck below. You will be in awe of the vacation-like atmosphere and feel like you are in a Spa/Resort. Layers of Tranquility. Perfect for Events and Entertaining and sure to inspire your guests (or make them jealous). Good assortment of vegetation including ponderosa, oak, maple, aspen, choke cherry and dogwood. Lot backs a greenbelt with private access to the Urban Trail System. Must see!